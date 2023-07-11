The Hospice Hog and Hoedown, organised by Carey Smith and Rachel Emmerson, was held on Friday June 30 at Stepney Hill Farm to support Saint Catherine's Hospice.

On the night there was a hog roast, live music, sweet cart, photo booth, raffle and more to keep everyone entertained.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to The Hospice Hog and Hoedown, it was a great night and a big success. We’re really proud to announce that we raised £3,245 for Saint Catherine’s," Carey said.

Party goers have fun in the photo booth (Image: Supplied)

Richard Barwick, fundraising and marketing manager at the hospice, said the team cannot thank Carey, Rachel and everyone who attended enough.

"To raise £3,245 is incredible and will go a long way toward helping us provide specialist palliative and end of life care for patients and their loved ones," he added.