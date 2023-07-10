However, the police force added that no investigation was taking place "at this time".

The Met in London released a statement, announcing the virtual meeting, telling the public: “Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command met with representatives from the BBC on the morning of Monday, 10 July. The meeting took place virtually.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.

The Met Police said it is assessing the information at this time (PA) (Image: PA)

The Met Police added: “There is no investigation at this time.”

BBC suspends male presenter from all duties and contacts Met Police over allegations

This comes after the family of the then-17-year-old, who was allegedly asked for sexually explicit images, complained to the BBC.

The BBC previously said that it became aware of the presenter allegations, saying: “New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own inquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.”

A number of presenters working with the broadcaster have publically spoken to clear their names from any alleged wrong including Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine, Rylan Clark and Nicky Campbell.

The BBC also said that it has suspended a male presenter from all duties and had contacted the Metropolitan Police over the allegations.

In a statement, the Met police said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter, but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”