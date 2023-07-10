Just before 8.30pm on Friday July 7, North Yorkshire Police officers were called to the scene of a collision in Seamer Road, Scarborough.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Ambulance and fire and rescue also attended the scene.

"It is believed that a red Renault Clio mounted the pavement and collided with three pedestrians and a lamp post.

"The pedestrians, two men and one woman who are all in their 50s, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

"The woman sustained serious injuries but were not thought to be life threatening.

"The driver, a woman in her early 80s and the passenger of the car were also taken to hospital for assessment and treatment of their injuries which were not considered to be serious.

"This incident is now under investigation."

Officers are asking members of the public to come forward if that if they saw or have any dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

If you can help, email Jamie.brant@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 1 and ask for Jamie Brant

Call 101, ask for option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote reference number 12230126231 when providing details.