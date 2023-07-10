York Rotary says the popular event has already raised £85,000, with £1,000 coming in this morning.

The charity still has until the end of next month to collect even more.

A full complement of 36 boats took part in the races from 10an to 3.30pm, with a grand final at 4pm featuring the six fastest boats.

The winning team were Wetherby PEI, a group of PE instructors at the town’s Young Offenders Institute, who put plenty of muscle into their races.

Second were the Growlers from Jed Bell Butchers of York.

Third was YO1 Rules the Waves, which featured staff and friends of the popular York radio station.

Last year’s winners, Tadcaster Trojans came fourth.

Brian Jocelyne, the leader of York Rotary’s organising team, said today: “We are delighted. Financially, it’s been the best ever. At the moment we are just under £85,000, well above this time last year. A thousand came in this morning.”

The public, who packed both sides of the river bank to watch the heroics, contributed greatly to Rotary collections. The Rotary Tea Tend also did ‘exceptionally well.’

“It’s going to be the best we have ever had,” Brian added.

“The teams just loved it. It was a great day. There were no problems. It all ran beautifully.”

The next Dragon Boat Challenge in York is on Sunday July 14 2024.

*There will be three pages of coverage and photos of the Dragon Boat Challenge in tomorrow's (Tuesday's) York Press.