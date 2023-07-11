A further 21 charities from across the region will also pick up awards of between £1,000 and £5,000.

Each shortlisted charity, foundation or community group will be matched with a runner from this year’s Sky Bet Ebor.

Shortlisted charities and community groups will find out which horse they have been matched with in a live TV draw on Thursday August 24.

The charity whose horse comes in first will pick up a cool £20,000. Those whose horses place second and third will receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively, while the remaining shortlisted causes will each receive £1,000.

Every one of the shortlisted charities and community groups will also receive two tickets to the opening day of a 2024 race weekend at York Racecourse, which they can as a raffle prize, or as a gift to one of their valued members or volunteers.

Charities and community groups who would like to take part have until Friday July 28 to fill in an online application form here

They will be asked to provide background information the work they do in the community, and a specific project or activity they’d use the money for, if their horse was to win.

They will also need to nominate a ‘spokesperson’ who can speak on their behalf on the race day.

Last year’s race saw The Sporting Memories Foundation ‘rein’ victorious, taking home £20,000 to support their ongoing efforts.

Susie Brindley, Partnerships Director (Charities) at Sporting Memories, said: “The Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake provided Sporting Memories with an incredible opportunity to raise awareness of our work across Yorkshire.

“Being paired with Trawlerman, ridden by the legendary Frankie Dettori, completed a memorable few days for us and the funding we secured thanks to the duo’s race win has meant we have been able to support and enhance our activity with our clubs all across Yorkshire, so that we can provide greater support to our members with their physical and mental well-being.”

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: “The Sky Bet Ebor Festival is always a highlight in our racing calendar.

“We look forward to reading about all the incredible work that is going on across the county and then welcoming those from the shortlist to the racecourse to enjoy their day alongside over 25,000 racegoers, as they all cheer on their respective horses.”

Michael Shinners, Racing Odds Manager at Sky Betting & Gaming, added: “Last year was an incredible success, and it’s great to be working with York Racecourse again this year on the Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake.

"Not only does the competition allow us to donate money towards local and worthwhile causes, but also provide them with a platform to showcase the amazing work that they do.”