Mindy, who lives in Malton, has previously worked for a national estate agency group as well as marketing and managing holiday lets. In her new role she is responsible for liaising with both buyers and sellers, as well as hosting property viewings and supporting the office’s branch manager and wider team to ensure transactions run smoothly.

Dacre, Son & Hartley opened in York last summer and moved into its double fronted Micklegate showroom in April. The office is in a prime position within the city walls, and offers highly visible display facilities, as well as valuable support for the firm’s other 19 offices across North and West Yorkshire.

Mindy said: “Moving to Dacre, Son & Hartley is an opportunity to join a very reputable and independent business and be part of its growth in York, which makes it both a challenging and exciting role.”

“York has a gem of a property market, which is largely insulated from what happens in other areas of the country, in terms of prices and activity levels, which are currently buoyant. This comes down to lots of factors including its leading universities and historic city centre, which is a global tourist hotspot. In addition, its central location in the UK, which offers regular direct rail links to the likes of London and Edinburgh, adds to its popularity.

“We’re currently marketing a mix of homes, from a stunning riverside four-bedroom terrace just off Marygate and the Museum Gardens in York city centre, to a newly refurbished four-bedroom family home with large gardens, that’s full of energy saving technology, at Linton on Ouse. We’re now looking forward to building on this further over the summer months.”