Cherelle Jones joins Partners as Senior Account Manager following the company’s string of new client wins including Lindum Packaging, Matchtech Recruitment and Resource Finder UK.

Headquartered in Hull, Resource Finder UK specialises in the recruitment of international healthcare professionals for the NHS. The Partners Group will generate and manage ongoing media exposure for the company with a strategic communications approach to national and international coverage within key areas, including the Philippines and India.

Partners has also been awarded a brief from Lindum Packaging; a leading packaging supplier based in Grimsby. The campaign will cover the launch of Lindum’s Mobile Pallet Stability Test Lab, and a £250,000 Innovation Centre, both of which replicate customer packaging operations and simulate real-life transit conditions to solve pallet stability and pallet wrap issues.

In addition, the agency has been appointed by Matchtech, a Science, Engineering, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) recruitment specialist which is part of Gattaca plc. The campaign will highlight Matchtech’s efforts to address the ongoing skills shortage and make careers within STEM more exciting and accessible to all.

This hattrick of new client wins and Cherelle’s appointment mark significant steps for the agency as it celebrates its 35th year in business.

The Partners Group was founded in York in 1988 by PR specialist Hugh Venables. Current owners Monica Green and Karen Tinkler were part of a management buyout team that acquired the business in 2006.

Monica said: “This is an exciting time for Partners. Firstly, I’d like to welcome Cherelle to the team. Her skill set is a perfect match for us, and her wealth of experience will help us continue delivering results for our clients in an ever-changing PR landscape. I would also like to welcome our new clients on board. We are looking forward to helping them bolster awareness of their businesses and get their voices heard by the people who matter.

“Thirty-five years is quite a milestone, and while PR has evolved a lot over the years, our continued success demonstrates its importance to forward thinking businesses who are investing in solid PR strategies.”

“Cherelle brings 14 years of experience to the agency, spanning construction, healthcare, education, and aesthetics. She said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Partners Group team at such an exciting time. The campaigns the team delivers are a true reflection of the drive, dedication, and ambition within the business. With the support of this incredibly talented team, I am excited to continue delivering campaigns that raise the profile of our clients and tell their stories.”

The Partners Group delivers PR services across the property, construction, professional services, food processing, manufacturing, and engineering industries. The seven-strong team works with clients throughout the UK, and globally through its membership of the International Public Relations Team network.