Samantha Harrison, a keen adventurer and director and care home manager for Continued Care in Harrogate, has successfully completed the climb of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance's charity.

Samantha's journey represents not only a personal triumph, but the trek also serves as a testament to the support of her family, who joined her on the ambitious hike and helped raise over £2,320 to support the charity's vital work.

Months of rigorous training and preparation were required for Samantha and her family to tackle the challenging expedition and reach the summit.

Reflecting on her achievement, Samantha said: "Succeeding in reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro and raising £2,320 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been an incredible accomplishment and a once-in-a-lifetime ambition of mine.

"Throughout this journey, I have been inspired by the unwavering support of my family, friends and colleagues at Continued Care. Together, we have made a positive impact on our community by contributing to the life-saving efforts of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"It is an honour to have been part of this incredible trip and I hope that our efforts inspire others to pursue their dreams while supporting meaningful causes."

The group took on the trek for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (Image: Supplied)

The Kilimanjaro expedition was part of Continued Care's charity of the year fundraising activities. Continued Care, a provider of care services in Harrogate, has forged a meaningful partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance, aiming to contribute to the ongoing efforts of the emergency response charity in providing vital emergency medical services to the local community.

Tessa Klemz, North Yorkshire regional fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed her gratitude.

Tessa said: "On behalf of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Samantha for her tremendous efforts in conquering Kilimanjaro in support of our charity.

"The funds she has raised, alongside that of her coworkers at Continued Care, will make a significant difference in our ability to provide life-saving medical services to those in need across Yorkshire. We are incredibly grateful for Samantha's passion and determination to make a positive impact on our community."

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance currently operate Airbus H145 Helicopters, G-YAAC and G-YOAA, from Nostell Priory near Wakefield and from RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk. The charity is also pleased to announce the arrival of G-YAAA and G-YORK, the upgraded five blade helicopters and the first of their kind to come of the production line and into the UK.

The service is operational seven days a week, 365 days a year.

For further details, visit the charity's website.