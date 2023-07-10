According to the Met Office, we will see both bouts of rain and sunny spells each day.

Despite the humidity today, we're also expected to feel a drop in temperature later in the week.

Today's weather forecast for York (Image: Met Office)

Read Next:

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and Tonight (July 10):

After a bright start to the day a spell of rain is expected this afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C. In the evening the weather will be unsettled with drier conditions following for a time, but then further rain will arrive overnight. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tomorrow (July 11):

The unsettled weather will continue, with some bright spells and frequent showers throughout the day, particularyduring the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday (July 12) to Friday (July 15):

The mixture of sunshine and showers is predicted to continue for the rest of the working week, with showers perhaps turning heavy and thundery. Temperatures will be around average or slightly below.