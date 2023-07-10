North Yorkshire Police officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a motorhome break-in at Eggborough.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened in Weeland Road at around 11.10pm on Tuesday June 6.

"It is believed the man in the CCTV was with two other men.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man or they have information that could assist the investigation."

If you can help, please email adam.shire@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Adam Shire.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230103205 when passing on information.