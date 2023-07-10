North Yorkshire Police officers from the York West Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team have acted on information provided by members of the public and increased patrols in the Foxwood area to intercept the supply of drugs.

A police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 11pm on Thursday June 29, officers identified a vehicle acting suspiciously. They stopped the vehicle and discovered a backpack which contained a quantity of what is suspected to be a class-B drug along with small plastic bags and a set of scales.

"A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-B drug.

"They were both interviewed and later released under investigation."

If you have any concerns regarding drugs, North Yorkshire Police would like to hear about them.

You can contact an officer by calling 101, using the online reporting tool or by contacting a member of your local neighbourhood team.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.