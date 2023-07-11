As always, my advice is given in good faith, and in line with current thinking and guidelines. It cannot be a substitute for consulting with your own doctor.

Question – I was suffering from chest pains. I had a treadmill test and was told this confirmed the diagnosis of angina. I have recently had an angiogram, but I have been informed it is normal. Please can you advise – Martyn, 65

Answer – If your GP or specialist thinks your chest pains might be caused by narrowing of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle, you will be sent for an exercise tolerance test (ETT). This is also referred to as a treadmill test.

You will be connected to an ECG monitor which demonstrates the electrical activity of the heart. While walking on the treadmill, if you get chest pains and your ECG trace changes, this suggests that the vessels of the heart are narrowed. These vessels are referred to as the coronary arteries, and the condition is known as coronary artery disease, often abbreviated to CAD.

The next step is a coronary angiogram, or dye test, which outlines the anatomy of the vessels as well as any blockages.

CAD can start from childhood; however, symptoms of chest pain usually become apparent when the coronary arteries are narrowed significantly. Usually this is at around 40-50 per cent.

Imagine two lanes on a four-lane motorway shutting down. When three lanes shut down, i.e., 75 per cent blockage, specialists may decide to intervene. This is normally by stenting procedures or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), depending on where the blockage is, as well as how many arteries are blocked.

If the narrowing is less than 75 per cent you may be managed by medicines and lifestyle advice.

This does not necessarily mean that your angiogram is 'normal', rather that currently the disease is not severe enough to need a procedure.

A healthy diet, regular exercise, and medicines that reduce your heart rate, blood pressure and cholesterol may be sufficient for your symptoms to improve.

Question - I have suffered from low back and leg pains for several years. I had always assumed this was sciatica as the pains go down my legs. I was very upset to hear that I have narrowing of the blood vessels to my legs. The doctor has told me I have peripheral arterial disease – Sotiris, 72

Answer – Low back pain (LBP) which travels down the legs is often assigned to trapped nerves in the lower spine.

It can initially be difficult to differentiate disease of the blood vessels supplying the legs from trapped nerves as the two may have similar symptoms, these being low back and leg pain, made worse by walking.

To further confuse the situation, some individuals may have wear and tear of the spine causing low back and leg pain, as well as peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

The two can be told apart by examining the person. The pulses in the legs of someone with PAD will be weak, or perhaps even absent. This particularly applies to the pulses in the feet.

They may also have skin changes as a result of poor blood supply.

An angiogram/dye test of the arteries of the legs is the definitive test if the physical examination suggests peripheral arterial disease.

As per any disease of the blood vessels, treatment will aim to either widen a narrowing, or bypass the blocked segment.

However, this may not be possible if the narrowing is far down the leg where the vessels become very small and the quality of the blood vessel after the blockage is not good.

Peripheral Arterial Disease is often thought of as a condition affecting older men with risk factors (typically smoking, high blood pressure and raised cholesterol).

However, it can affect young men who smoke particularly heavily. This is known as Buerger’s Disease.

Take Home Message

While blood vessel disease is perhaps an inevitable part of the ageing process to some degree, there is much that you can do to reduce it becoming a significant issue.

Smoking cessation is undoubtedly the most important first step. High blood pressure and raised cholesterol are silent risk factors, so having these checked as appropriate is advised. Finally, a healthy balanced diet, alcohol only in moderation if at all, and regular cardiovascular exercise will help your entire wellbeing.

Dr Zak Uddin