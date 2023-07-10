The incident happened in Acomb Road, close to the Carlton Tavern, at around 5.30pm on Friday June 23.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim, a woman aged her 20s, was reported to have been assaulted by a 25-year-old man who had got out of a white BMW car. He has light brown hair and wearing a white t-shirt.

"The man was later arrested in connection with the investigation and released on conditional bail.

"As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are urging witnesses to come forward along with anyone with information that could assist."

If you can help, please email Daniel.Freeman@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Daniel Freeman.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230115800 when providing details.