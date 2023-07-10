Christian Vassie (Letters, July 8) is a typical climate alarmist who cannot tolerate critics of climate catastrophe ideology.
Accusations of not caring about future generations is reprehensible and does not help his case. Rather it shows a paucity of real argument over genuine issues.
Cllr Vassie makes relentless demands for ever more rules and regulations to be imposed upon others. He doesn’t seem to know rodents often infest roofspaces and don’t need trampolines or abseiling equipment to get there.
It is not merely the £50 for the cost of a swift box. There is the labour involved, additional work to adapt any house type to take artificial nests - and the cost of bureaucratic enforcement. This may seem modest in overall terms but comes on top of a myriad of other regulations which mount up to increase the cost of building new homes.
Housebuilders don’t need any more regulations. There are quite enough already thank you very much.
Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York
Of mice, swifts and rats
Christian Vassie is wrong when he says rats and mice would need a trampoline to reach swift boxes.
Rats and mice can quite easily climb anything vertical, including house walls A neighbour used to put waste food for the birds on her garage roof and rats were always up there having a feast.
Mel Burley, Albion Avenue, York
