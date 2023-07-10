Whilst the proposals will affect all those using the railways, its impact on older and disabled people is much more significant.

Many older people seek the advice and guidance offered by knowledgeable staff, with information on the most cost-effective routes and times to travel.This cannot be replaced by ticket machines and the internet, to which many older people do not have access.

Enough is enough – this is ageism and must be resisted.

Bob Towner, York Older People’s Assembly, Hobgate, York