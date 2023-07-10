I must protest on behalf of older people at the proposal to close the majority of railway ticket offices over the next three years. The plan is to close 133 out of the remaining 149 offices on Northern Rail. Stations such as Darlington and Durham on LNER are also highlighted.
Whilst the proposals will affect all those using the railways, its impact on older and disabled people is much more significant.
Many older people seek the advice and guidance offered by knowledgeable staff, with information on the most cost-effective routes and times to travel.This cannot be replaced by ticket machines and the internet, to which many older people do not have access.
Enough is enough – this is ageism and must be resisted.
Bob Towner, York Older People’s Assembly, Hobgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here