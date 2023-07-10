This might beg the question, ‘Are First as good at buses as they were at trains?’ I expect it’s about balance sheets. Even with subsidies, if passenger volumes are inadequate then the writing’s on the wall, putting a new spin on the term ‘Bus Stop’. I wonder if there is any part of First York’s operations that is profitable. How about the Park&Ride network?

York people don’t venture into town by bus for a variety of reasons.

These include: the right shops just aren’t there anymore; the city centre has a poor reputation for the state of its streets - dirty, with uneven pavements, and often blocked by bollards or hen parties; the perception that York is more for tourists than residents.

Passengers lost the bus habit due during the Covid pandemic, and there may also be safety concerns heightened by the lack of a tangible police presence.

Is it a chicken and egg situation where ‘Yorkies’ refrain from travelling because they think the services aren’t very good?

If York became more attractive to its citizens, would bus services improve?

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York