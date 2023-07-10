The incident happened at The Turks Head in Eastborough in Scarborough at around 9pm on Saturday June 24.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, reported that she had been inappropriately touched by a man.

"A 61-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while enquiries continue.

"Officers are appealing for information from anyone who was present at the time who either saw what happened or has any information of the events leading up to or following the incident."

If you can help, email Rowan.Haywood@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rowan Haywood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230116818 when passing on any information.