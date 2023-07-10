Katy Foxcroft, Emma Norton-Smith and Isabelle Stannett from Whitewall Galleries in Davygate in the city said they look forward to welcoming customers into Clarendon Fine Art to offer access to the finest originals, 20th century masters and a specialist portfolio of street, pop and contemporary artwork.

Clarendon Fine Art was established by owner Helen Swaby over 30 years ago after a bad experience at an art gallery that left her wanting to make purchasing artwork more accessible.

“I went to a gallery in London but found it pretentious and elitist,” she said.

Whitewall Galleries in Davygate has launched an official rebrand (Image: Supplied)

Helen spotted an artist she liked and tracked her down independently. That was the beginning of DeMontfort Fine Art, which now sources original works from 275 emerging artists and 20th century masters.

Helen set about creating an environment in which to purchase art and now owns the largest art gallery group and publishing house in Europe, with over 90 galleries in the UK and US and represents over 200 artists.