The incident happened near the traffic lights in Gowthorpe in Selby at around 7.30pm on Saturday, 10 June.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The victim, a local man in his 40s, was approached by a man from Abbey Walk alleyway.

"An altercation occurred which resulted in serious injuries to the man on the bike. He was taken to York Hospital where he was treated.

"A woman was also present during the incident.

"Following extensive CCTV enquiries, a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were identified and arrested.

"They have been released on bail while police enquiries continue."

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance for any eyewitnesses who were walking in Gowthorpe at that time and saw the incident.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who came to the aid of the victim following the assault.

Please email neil.lancey@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Neil Lancey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230106169 when providing details to officers.