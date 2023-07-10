A car burst into flames after a crash near York.
Firefighters were called to the incident in Strensall at 9.50pm on Sunday, July 9.
They said a car engine caught fire after a crash and one man needed treatment from paramedics.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the blaze was extinguished by a Huntington crew using a hose reel.
They added: "One male driver was out of vehicle on arrival of fire crew. First aid was administered until the arrival of paramedics, then handed over for checks. The incident was left with police."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article