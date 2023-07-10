Firefighters were called to the incident in Strensall at 9.50pm on Sunday, July 9.

They said a car engine caught fire after a crash and one man needed treatment from paramedics.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the blaze was extinguished by a Huntington crew using a hose reel.

They added: "One male driver was out of vehicle on arrival of fire crew. First aid was administered until the arrival of paramedics, then handed over for checks. The incident was left with police."