Officers say an altercation took place in the car park of the Walnut Tree Inn, in Heworth, which resulted in criminal damage.

Police have now issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A group of men were involved in an altercation in the car park and criminal damage was caused to the premises.

Police want to speak to this man

"We are requesting the public’s help to identity the man and to assist in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

The incident happened at around 11.50pm on Friday, June 9, 2023, but the details have only now been released.

If you can help, please email rosie.prior@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two, and ask for Rosie Prior.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230105399.