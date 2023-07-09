North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the A1237 York Outer Ringroad at 1.28pm this afternoon.
Crews from Acomb responded to a large area of woodland smouldering.
Crews used 2 knapsack sprayers and shovels to extinguish the fire. The cause is believed to be spontaneous combustion.
Later, at 3.11pm this afternoon at Blackthorn Close, Selby, was a further fire-related call-out.
Crews from Selby responded to reports of a fire in woodland by youths.
Crews used a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the small fire which was deliberately caused, said a statement by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
