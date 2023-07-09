Crews from Acomb responded to a large area of woodland smouldering.

Crews used 2 knapsack sprayers and shovels to extinguish the fire. The cause is believed to be spontaneous combustion.

Later, at 3.11pm this afternoon at Blackthorn Close, Selby, was a further fire-related call-out.

Crews from Selby responded to reports of a fire in woodland by youths.

Crews used a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the small fire which was deliberately caused, said a statement by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.