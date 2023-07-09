After repeated call-outs in Harrogate and elsewhere, due to the violent thunderstorm, fire crews were called out to Franklin Road, Harrogate at 10.51am.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say crews from Harrogate responded to water leaking inside a residential premises.

This resulted from the recent rainfall which had come to rest in basement of property. The electrics were not affected and crews gave advice to the occupants.

This afternoon Harrogate fire crews were also called, at 3.04pm, to Royal Parade, Harrogate

The crews from Harrogate responded to a late fire call after staff had extinguished a small fire in a commercial kitchen.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera and small tools to inspect the incident. The cause is undetermined.