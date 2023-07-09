They posted on their Facebook site today: "Criminals are using a fake banking phone app which makes it look like money has been transferred into the victim's account when in fact it hasn’t. The goods are handed over and only after they have left does it become apparent that the payment has not been received.

"The advice is always to use the site’s recommended payment site (such as PayPal) and read the terms and conditions to understand what you are protected for. If you pay any other way than via a recommended payment site, you may not be able to recover your money."

York Police also further advise: