York police are warning people about a scam being used by criminals to take money from people selling goods over social media websites after a high number of incidents were logged over the weekend.
They posted on their Facebook site today: "Criminals are using a fake banking phone app which makes it look like money has been transferred into the victim's account when in fact it hasn’t. The goods are handed over and only after they have left does it become apparent that the payment has not been received.
"The advice is always to use the site’s recommended payment site (such as PayPal) and read the terms and conditions to understand what you are protected for. If you pay any other way than via a recommended payment site, you may not be able to recover your money."
York Police also further advise:
- Don't hand over any goods until money is confirmed in your account.
- Don't allow the buyer to rush you to persuade you that payment has been made.
- Please report all fraud to Action Fraud 0300 123 2040 or online at https://orlo.uk/r6Uas
