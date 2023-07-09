Police are searching for a teenager missing from her home in York.
Katie, 15, was last seen on Blake Street, York, at about 6.15pm on Saturday, but may now be in Hull or West Yorkshire, and urgent police searches are ongoing in those areas.
She was wearing a white crop top, blue denim jeans with open rips at the knees and white trainers - although she may now be wearing a black tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms.
If you know where Katie is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting of her.
Please quote reference number NYP-08072023-0630.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here