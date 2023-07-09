Katie, 15, was last seen on Blake Street, York, at about 6.15pm on Saturday, but may now be in Hull or West Yorkshire, and urgent police searches are ongoing in those areas.

She was wearing a white crop top, blue denim jeans with open rips at the knees and white trainers - although she may now be wearing a black tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

If you know where Katie is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting of her.

Please quote reference number NYP-08072023-0630.