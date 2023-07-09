And the welcome in Woodthorpe is as warm as the weather.

Hundreds, if not thousands, packed Woodthorpe Green for the eighth annual community festival.

The family-orientated event is organised by the Woodthorpe York Community Group.

It features tombolas, characters for the children to meet, fairground rides, inflatable games, face painting, hair wraps, virtual golf, huck a duck, football and mini-golf.

There are also around 30 stalls, featuring a range of charities, businesses, crafts, plus food and drink.

Music is a focus of the afternoon, with the sounds starting at 12 noon and going on until 7pm.

One of the organisers Karen Wilkinson says families love to attend to share the experience, as well as raise funds for charities close to our hearts.

This year St Leonards Hospice and Dementia York were among those to benefit.

Karen, who was running a most excellent bottle tombola with Joanne Bedingfield, also thanked Tesco for supporting the festival with bottled water and many tombo0la prizes.

Joe Fillingham of West Thorpe Scout Group was helping on the BBQ, which the group runs every year.

“Its about bringing the community together. It’s great for our scout group to showcase out skills and involve out young people in activities.”

Colin Hinde of the York Rescue Boat said his charity was enjoying its first ever visit to Woodthorpe.

“We have seen lots of kids, explained the dangers of the water. It’s about spreading the word about what we do and do some fundraising,” he told the Press.

Among the traders Chris Gentry of the Drinky Tin was back for a second year, calling it a great, local event.

People were enjoying his festival cocktail buckets.

“It’s one of the best festivals, lovely and friendly,” he said.

Karen Whitehead of Crafts by Karen was her for her third visit.

She said: “It’s brilliant. It’s a nice family day. We do really well selling our cushions.”

Mac’s Pyrographing from Sherburn-in-Elmet are first-timers.

Margaret Williamson, who was there with husband Paul, says selling such items is a hobby that like most crafts, grows out of control.

They have been making such crafts for seven years.

“You burn the image into the wood using like a soldering iron. This is done by hand, not laser,” she said, adding business has been ‘not too bad.’

Elsewhere children could be seen enjoying the fairground rides, most notably the slide and the cups and saucers.

The nearby Dick Turpin Inn had an extra bar on the green and beer lovers could also enjoy the Ainsty Ales stall.

Certainly, there was much to see and do, everyone was having a great time, amid the crowds on a warm, summer’s day. What more could you want!

For more details, go to: https://www.wycg.co.uk/festival-2023