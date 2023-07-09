It’s not just the teams but their supporters too!

Both banks of the Ouse between Lendal Bridge and the relatively new Scarborough York Bridge are packed with teams, onlookers and good causes trying to raise extra cash.

This year’s Dragon Boat Challenge, the 21st organised by York Rotary, is shaping up to be a record event.

A full complement of 36 teams are taking part. Including 12 new ones, and Rotary itself has already raised £74,000 from the event, with weeks of collection still to go.

It was fingers crossed with the weather, as the rain today is holding off, and despite it being a sultry Sunday, there is not the heat of last year.

Among the teams, the Wetherby PEI team of prison officers and gym staff showed they had plenty of muscle to put into their races.

Capt Alex Bentley said his team has raised £1500 for cancer research.

He added: “We have never done this before. We have never practiced but we are going to go for it!”

AB Graphic International of Bridlington are fundraising for St Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough.

This is their fourth dragon boat race and dressed as nuns, you could say is habit forming.

Jim Loft told the Press: “It’s just a really good day. Its great for fundraising, teambuilding and we get to wear dresses. It’s a good, fun day out!”

Colourful duo David Clancy and Chris McDermott are racing for the York-based Kyra women’s charity.

Both agreed it was a fun way to raise money for a good cause.

York Steiner School also has a team in.

Sarah Lininsh and Anna Browne said they love the camaraderie of it all.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, is taking part in the Hunter’s Estate agency team.

Kevin started the business in 1992 with business partner John Waterhouse.

The MP was hoping to beat the 7th they came in last year.

“It’s a fantastic event, a great wat to raise money for charities and show York is looking at it’s finest. It’s brilliant.”

York’s council leader Claire Douglas was keen to watch proceedings, calling it a fantastic event.

“It’s really great to see the community come together to support local charities,” she said.

The races started at 10am and run until 3.30pm, with a grand final around 4pm, featuring the fastest six teams, with the presentations soon after.

YO1 Radio is broadcasting live from them and has a team taking part.

Team member Chris Pegg of York City Cruises added: “What a phenomenal way to showcase the riverside and get people taking to the water.”