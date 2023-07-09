FIRE crews from Scarborough rescued seven people who were stuck in a lift earlier today.
The call-out to St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, was at 12.56am this morning.
Crews were able to release all the people using lift keys.
Also, this morning, the Ripon crew were called to North Ripon at 4.52am.
They were requested by the occupant to gain entry into the bathroom whose lock had failed with her daughter, aged in her 20s, was trapped inside. Tools used to open the door.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue also report that at 1.26pm a crew from Tadcaster responded to a report of persons stuck in a lift in Millgate, Selby. Crews released the persons from the lift using lift keys.
