The ordeal began at 10.38pm when crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to a residential property that had been struck by lightning in East Parade, Harrogate.

They checked the property for signs of fire or hazards. One occupant suffered shock as a result of the lightning strike, though was not injured directly as first thought, and was attended to by paramedics.

The Incident was left in the hands of police to cordon the property due to an unsafe chimney stack with some of the debris falling into the road.

Minutes later at 10.42pm Summerbridge crews were also called to East Parade due to reports that another property was flooded. Due to minimal levels of water in the property, crews were unable to take action and they left the matter in the hands of owner.

Earlier, at 10.39pm Harrogate crews responded to flooding on the ground floor a residential premises at Rhen, on Skipton Road. Flood water had been removed by occupants prior to the arrival of the Fire Service, with no action taken by crews.

Meanwhile. At 10.48pm crews from Boroughbridge responded to a power line that had been struck by lightning, causing it to arc near trees at Ingmanthorpe. Crews stood by until scene was safe and left the situation in the hands of power grid engineers.

Next, at 10.51pm Harrogate crews responded to flooding inside the basement of a residential property. Due to minimal levels of water in property, crews were unable to take action and left the matter in the hands of the owner.

Shortly after at 11.22pm, Summerbridge crews responded to flooding inside the basement of a residential property in Shorcrab Lane, Harrogate. Crews pump out water using an ejector pump and left in hands of the owner.

Then, at 11.42am crews from Harrogate responded to flood water inside a residential property in East Park Road, Harrogate. Crews assisted occupants with removing the water using buckets, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue added.

Northern Powergrid today (Sunday) reported services are as normal.