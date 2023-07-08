Zak Bayes, 27, was last seen by staff at Cross Lane Hospital, Newby, at about 5.30pm yesterday (Friday).

Zak was wearing a grey/black beanie hat, black tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt and a black tracksuit jacket with a red and green pattern on the sleeve.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urging anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number NYP-07072023-0426.