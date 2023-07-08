North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to the address in Union Terrace, York, at 7.34am.

"A crew from York responded to a report of a son who was unable to gain access to his mothers property where she was suspected to be having a medical episode."

The fire service continued: "Crews gained entry to the property and located the female on the floor. Crews assisted the female into her bed and administered oxygen therapy. Once the female was in a comfortable state, crews left her in the care of her son awaiting the arrival of ambulance crews."