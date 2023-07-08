Fire and rescue officers today helped a woman who was suspected of having a 'medical episode.'
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to the address in Union Terrace, York, at 7.34am.
"A crew from York responded to a report of a son who was unable to gain access to his mothers property where she was suspected to be having a medical episode."
The fire service continued: "Crews gained entry to the property and located the female on the floor. Crews assisted the female into her bed and administered oxygen therapy. Once the female was in a comfortable state, crews left her in the care of her son awaiting the arrival of ambulance crews."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here