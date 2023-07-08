The Conservative PM met householders in the town, knocked on a few doors and on occasions, warmly welcomed inside.

He also answered a few questions to reporters on matters as diverse as the economy, the Ukraine, and public sector pay rises.

The Richmond, North Yorkshire MP, told the journalists it had been great campaigning with Claire Holmes, the ‘brilliant local candididate.’

READ MORE: Selby and Ainsty by-election: Greg Hands out to support Claire Holmes

Mr Sunak said of the East Yorkshire councillor and barrister: “She is a brilliant local candidate. She is Yorkshire through and through I say that as an honoury Yorkshireman, and I've come from home in Northallerton today.”

He continued: “But I've been out and about talking to people and it's clear to me that their priorities are Claire's and my priorities that's about protecting their green spaces in this incredibly beautiful part of the country.

“It's about cracking down on crime, putting more police officers on the street and backing them. And it's about working with me to stop the boats.”

He added: “You know, that's what people this morning have been talking to me about. Those are people's priorities. Those are my priorities. Those are Claire's priorities. She's a superb local candidate, and she's going to be a brilliant MP for this area. Thanks very much indeed.”

The Selby and Ainsty By-election is on Thursday July 20. It was called following the resignation of sitting MP Nigel Adams, who held the seat with a 20,137 majority.

The other 12 candidates are: Andrew Philip Gray, Mike Jordan (Yorkshire Party), Dave Kent (Reform UK); Keir Mather (Labour); Nick Palmer (Independent), Guy Phoenix (Heritage Party); Sir Archibald Stanton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party); Matt Walker (Liberal Democrat), Arnold Francis Ignatius Warneken (The Green Party); John William Waterston (Social Democratic Party); Luke John Wellock (Climate Party); and Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr (Independent).