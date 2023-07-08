Perhaps reflecting the will-it, won’t-it, situation with the rain, a juggler led the parade instead of long-serving town crier Ben Fry, who has now retired from his duties.

After the town came out to show support by lining the streets, watching children chanting ‘Haxby’ and ‘every where we go’; the parade, led by the City of York Pipe Band ended up in the Edith Ward Playing Field, which was packed with delights for us all to enjoy.

There was a funfair, with cups and saucers, hook-a-dook and many a favourite from yesteryear.

The popular steam train was there too, plus plenty of stalls, ranging from many charities, political parties, as well as cider, beer, a bar and a stage promising varied music and entertainment.

Enjoying the miniature train was the civic party, with Sheriff of York Sue Hunter saying Haxby always puts on a fantastical carnival.

Lord Mayor Cllr Chris Cullwick was pleased to open the carnival and see so many families enjoying themselves.

Among the stalls, James Robinson was back for another year with his Jar Bakes and Cakes, reporting a successful first year.

Summer and William Chittock form Haxby were enjoying the Hook a Duck with Grandad William, who said: “We come here every year. We don’t have to come far to be so entertained.”

Among the charities, the Snappy Trust was at its second event and Karen Nash explained how such shows are vital to explain to the public how they help disabled children.

Nearby Heather Harrison and Tracy Robinson were fundraising for the New Earswick Swimming Pool. They are close to raising the £50,000 needed to renew a broken boiler. But they seek £200,000 more to modernise and futureproof the community-run facility.

Local Liberal Democrat councillors Ian Cuthbertson, Andrew Hollyer (who is also their candidate for the general election) and Edward Pearson said they have been regulars at the carnival for 20 years.

The event presented a friendly atmosphere where they can meet people, say hello and talk about local issues, they said.

The Labour Party was also present, with York Outer candidate Luke Charters saying this was a great way to meet people informally and raise money for his election campaign.

Close by was Haxby Town Carnival, who had a superb range of bottle prizes on the tombola. I won a bottle of wine and Mike Harrison told me he liked the warm, family atmosphere of the event.

The Bromwich Family Butcher had long queues for hot dogs and burgers, but Harry and Steve Bromwich deserved to be busy as they were good.

Meanwhile, local band the Generator Group entertained the crowds, so yes, come rain or shine, nothing will stop this most wonderful, friendly, family carnival.