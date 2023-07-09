The Ryedale Festival returns in July with a brilliant range of concerts in stunning venues across North Yorkshire.

Artists in residence include Anna Lapwood, who gives two vibrantly programmed recitals, conducts her choir, and invites all to join her in open-access Come and Sing and Discover the Organ events. Also in residence is BBC Music Magazine’s Personality of the Year Nicky Spence, the Korean superstar violinist Bomsori Kim, and pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen who recently won The Times Classical Breakthrough Artist Award.

The King’s Singers and top actors lead celebrations of the 400th anniversaries of William Byrd and the First Folio of Shakespeare, while Boris Giltburg is among performers marking Rachmaninov’s 150th birthday, and the creative and compelling Dudok Quartet presents a complete cycle of Tchaikovsky’s string quartets, as well as bringing audiences their irresistible arrangements of jazz and folk legends.

Groundbreaking musicians like Jess Gillam and the joyful Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective mingle with young artists, such as guitarist Plínio Fernandes playing from his sensational debut album Saudade, the charismatic trumpeter Aaron Akugbo, the innovative pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu, and the vibrant voices of the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

Jazz legend Clare Teal performs with an all-star band and there’s a folk night from the Young’Uns, as well as A Light Music Afternoon celebrating the music of Max Jaffa - fondly remembered in Yorkshire for his many seasons performing in Scarborough - and a party at Birdsall House celebrating the music of Noel Coward with singers including Mary Bevan.

Other highlights include the Orchestra of Opera North with Jonathan Bloxham, Royal Northern Sinfonia with violinist Maria Włoszczowska, a Triple Concert at Castle Howard, a pop-up production of John Blow’s magical mini-opera Venus and Adonis that tours to ancient and atmospheric churches across the region, and four world premieres, including an innovative new take on Schumann’s song cycle Myrthen, sung in English and interwoven with poems by Kate Wakeling.

Young audiences can enjoy a vibrant reimaging of Mixed by Arree Chung with narrator Polly Ives and harpist Rosanna Rolton in Concerteenies, while babies and their grown-ups are invited to a magical musical experience across classical, folk, world and popular music.

The festival takes place in over 30 venues, from spectacular Castle Howard to a remote moorland chapel, ranging widely between York and Scarborough across some of Yorkshire’s most scenic countryside. It was recently runner-up in the Best UK Concert Series category at the Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2023 with the citation: ‘Yorkshire’s Ryedale Festival always wraps its arms around its community. Local people don’t just watch the star visitors; they come in droves to get equally involved.’

The Ryedale Primary Choir is a new initiative for children aged 7-11, run by Caius Lee and launched this year in collaboration with the Richard Shephard Music Foundation. Children are having fun attending free music sessions in school holidays, where they meet and sing with professional musicians, especially Ryedale Festival Young Artists. The choir will make its festival debut by appearing on stage with The King’s Singers, having earlier worked with them in a masterclass.

Christopher Glynn, Artistic Director of the Ryedale Festival said: “This year’s programme brings together great performer-communicators like Anna Lapwood and Nicky Spence, with exciting talents such as superstar violinist Bomsori Kim and pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen. Trailblazers like Jess Gillam and the Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective mingle with world-famous artists like the King’s Singers and stars of the new generation. We celebrate the anniversaries of composers William Byrd and Sergei Rachmaninov but also break new ground with five World Premieres, including a co-created Community Song Cycle. The festival is all about quality, innovation and enjoyability - about sharing great music with more people every year. I look forward to welcoming audiences to be part of this year’s adventure.’’

Ryedale Festival takes place from July 14 - 30.

Tickets and more information can be found at https://ryedalefestival.com/.