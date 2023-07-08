The previous Visit York Tourism Awards took place earlier this year in March, where 16 of York’s top tourism businesses celebrated a win at the ceremony at York Racecourse.

Winners of eligible categories were put forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which saw The Dovecote Barns winning silver in the Self-Catering Accommodation award category.

Returning on March 14 2024 at York Racecourse for a black-tie ceremony, there will be 17 Visit York Tourism Awards up for grabs including:

• B&B and Guest House of the Year

• Business Event Venue of the Year

• Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

• Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award

• Experience of the Year

• Large Hotel of the Year

• Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

• New Tourism Business Award

• Pub of the Year

• Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

• Small Hotel of the Year

• Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

• Taste of England Award

• The Best of York Award*

• Independent Business of the Year*

• Event, Festival or Cultural Experience of the Year*

• Retailer of the Year*

There are two new categories introduced for 2024 – The Best of York Award and Independent Business of the Year.

The deadline is 5pm on August 25. Entry is free for Visit York Members and £150 for non-members.

Once all the entries are in, a panel of independent judges will decide on the final shortlist, and then winners. The decisions will be made based on a mix of mystery shopping and rigorous analysis against the entry criteria. Businesses can check the eligibility criteria and enter the Visit York Tourism Awards online at https://www.visityork.org/tourismawards.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the very best in tourism, hospitality and culture in our city and surrounding areas. There are so many amazing local businesses and organisations that make York a world-renowned city, and these awards are a great way to be able to celebrate all the hard work that goes into providing exceptional visitor experiences.

“For many years, winning these awards has had huge benefits for the businesses both regionally and nationally, with many awards being automatically put forward for the VisitEngland Award for Excellence.”