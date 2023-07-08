City of York planners have approved the change of use concerning 59 Holgate Road.

Plans were amended during the planning process and will no longer include a bay window inserted at the front, as planning officers said this would be too bulky.

The building, erected in the second half of the 19th Century, presently contains an upstairs flat as well as the office.

Planning documents said: “The property is illustrative of the development in Holgate during the late 19th century with high quality properties for the accommodation of local workers.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that No.59 Holgate Road was occupied as a cobbler’s shop and dwelling in the early to mid-20th century.”

Assessing the application, a council report said: “The site is located in a sustainable location with ready and easy access to the facilities and services of Blossom Street and the wider city centre beyond.

“The offices have been vacant for a number of months and with current working practices favouring a higher element of home working, there is not such a need for office space in the immediate area.

“The loss of the small office space on the ground floor of the site will not significantly reduce the total amount of employment land within the city, and given the predominantly residential character of Holgate Road, and that the proposal for residential conversion follows others along the terrace, the proposed residential use is considered appropriate, especially since the upper floors are already in residential use.”

Planning staff concluded: “The revised proposals would preserve the character and appearance of the building, the wider conservation area and the setting of the adjacent listed buildings. Proposals would not result in an adverse impact on parking provision in the immediate area or residential amenity.”

The revised scheme therefore met local and national planning policies so approval was recommended.