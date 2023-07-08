Calum Smith of Bedale-based HECK! will be one of the stars of a Vegan special of Food Unwrapped.

In the programme Calum, reveals the secret behind the best bite for their popular meat free sausages to the programme’s John Waite.

John followed the Bedale-based firm’s vegan sausages down the line and found out how you get the best bite for a vegan sausage, using ground-breaking seaweed science.

Calum said: “We work hard to get every aspect of the sausage perfect in every way and our “bite” test is effectively a really scientific way to check the snap the sausage delivers.”

HECK! co-founder Jamie Keeble added: “Our meat free sausages are really popular, and we’ve seen a lot of growth in this area as a company, where consumers want a tasty meat replacement. They’re available now in 3000 stores nationwide and we’ve just doubled our distribution in Tesco, so there’s obviously a real appetite for them.”

Ninety thousand meat free sausages are made at HECK! every day and the company use a seaweed-based casing, which can be changed by a micro millimetre to get the right bite.

Watch the programme on Monday July 10 at 8pm on Channel 4.