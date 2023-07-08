A popular York brewery is certainly getting a juicy, ‘Brucie Bonus’ from a much-loved late celebrity.

Juice Forsyth is made by Brew York, no doubt named after Bruce Forsyth, who starred in programmes as diverse as Strictly and the Generation Game. He died in 2017 aged 89, after a 70-year career in showbusiness.

First brewed in 2018, Juice Forsyth has become Brew York’s most popular beer of all time.

The brewery credits lashings of pineapple, passionfruit & mango delivering a tropical fruited IPA.

IPA – or India Pale Ale – has become the most popular beer style in the UK over recent years.

Juice Forsyth is made with Cascade, Citra, CTZ & Mosaic hops, which Brew York says married perfectly with the pineapple, mango and passion fruit to create a “moreish citrus juice bomb”

The brewery, based in Walmgate and Handley park, sold an equivalent of 5,000 pints a week of Juice Forsyth last year. This is expected to rise to 9,000 pints a week over the next year.

The Brewery posted on social media: “That means we currently sell what amounts to a pint of Juice Forsyth every 2 mins with that set to increase to a pint EVERY 67 SECONDS!”

Brew York says Juice Forsyth is now listed in all of the top five UK supermarkets and exported globally, including to Norway, Finland, Italy, Hong Kong, Portugal, Netherlands, and Jersey, with a huge new listing in 448 stores across Sweden set to go live.

A packaging rebrand is underway, set for launch in the autumn of 2023, with the aim to “refresh and modernise the design, making it more stand-out on the shelf and on the bar with clear naming and descriptors to help with purchaser decision-making.”

This year, 2023, also sees the Juice Forsyth Portfolio Project including a release of four limited special editions of the signature beer – Vegan Juice Forsyth, Deuce Forsyth, an imperial 8% version, Exotic Juice Forsyth, a guava, banana and mango version, and a Dark Fruits Juice Forsyth, due to be released in the autumn.

Over summer, Brew York will be running a special campaign – ‘It’s Got To Be Juice’ – designed to put a spotlight on the IPA.

“We want to share our love of Juice Forsyth as part of the perfect picnic, holiday, festival, wedding, and more. For these warm, sunny days there’s no doubt it’s a beer that hits the spot – every time,” the brewery said.

Throughout July the brewery will be announcing