A dog was rescued by fire crews last night after it had fallen down a deep well in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say crews from Selby responded to the call-out at 8.26pm.
They report a dog fallen in a deep well at Ousegate.
Crews rescued the dog using an triple extension ladder and swift water gear.
There were no reports of any injuries to the dog or any other details given.
