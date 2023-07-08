The incident in Beaverdyke in Rawcliffe took place at 7.02pm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Yorkput out the fire using 2 hose reels and 2 breathing apparatus. Crews then left the incident with the police.

Later, at 8.13pm crews were called to Butcher Terrace, York, to put out a bin fire, which they did using 1 hose reel jet.

Elsewhere, crews from Harrogate and Ripon responded to 50 hay bales on fire in a field at Nunwick, measuring approximately 200 x 100 metres..

Following the 5pm call-out crews created fire breaks using 1 hose reel jet and beaters, and allowed the bales to burn out.

And at 5.55pm Northallerton and Thirsk crews responded to 1 hay bale on fire at Knayton. Crews extinguished the fire using 1 hose reel jet.