The organisation has posted on social media: "Due to some antisocial behaviour in Earswick we've made the area a priority.

"Loud music , bad behaviour, damage, littering will not be tolerated by local residents or the police."

North Yorkshire Police added: "If you experience anything like this please contact us straight away.Please show respect for other people."

In recent weeks police have been called into the garden village to deal with a variety of inciudents.

In May, they seized two motorbikes following a disturbance.

Police also investigated violent incidents involving pupils at Joseph Rowntree School in March.

And in June the Local Neighbourhood Team conducted extra patrols over a weekend in Haxby and Earswick.