North Yorkshire Police says it is drafting extra resources into a York suburb.
The organisation has posted on social media: "Due to some antisocial behaviour in Earswick we've made the area a priority.
"Loud music , bad behaviour, damage, littering will not be tolerated by local residents or the police."
North Yorkshire Police added: "If you experience anything like this please contact us straight away.Please show respect for other people."
In recent weeks police have been called into the garden village to deal with a variety of inciudents.
In May, they seized two motorbikes following a disturbance.
Police also investigated violent incidents involving pupils at Joseph Rowntree School in March.
And in June the Local Neighbourhood Team conducted extra patrols over a weekend in Haxby and Earswick.
