There is something about them that brings a sense of comfort, community and belonging.

Everything about them, from the wooden floors to the stackable chairs and tables, and lofty kitchen cupboards filled with white ceramic cups and saucers.

No matter how old the building, village halls have a certain atmosphere. Many have a slightly musty, but nevertheless endearing smell.

They are wonderful places and integral to village life. Where else can local people come together for social occasions? Their role is even more vital in villages without pubs.

Since we moved to a village we have attended events in the village hall ranging from quizzes - with pie and pea suppers - fetes, plant sales and charity events. A friend of mine, a gardening journalist, once joined a panel for a gardeners’ question time, which was packed and really enjoyable.

A regular coffee morning is held enabling people to meet other villagers. Businesses hire the hall for activities such as exercise classes. Some days I walk past and hear the barks of the young canine participants in puppy training, and on other occasions there’s the excited squeals of children enjoying a party.

Not only this, the village hall is the venue for parish council meetings and for gatherings to discuss planning applications that could impact the community. I recently attended such an event surrounding a plan to widen the nearby ring road and found it really helpful to hear what others had to say.

Our village hall also acts as the local polling station in general and local elections.It really is the hub of the community.

Sadly, village halls across Britain face an uncertain future. Late last year it came to light that around 1000 village halls face closure because of rocketing energy bills. A survey by the charity Action With Communities In Rural England revealed more than ten per cent of the 10,000-plus halls in the UK fear shutdown as heating costs surge.

Now many more face possible closure if they are forced to comply with new anti-terrorism legislation to improve security in public places following the Manchester Arena bombing. Concerns have been raised over the burdensome red-tape effect of the proposed rules, on the volunteer-manned halls.

Sharon Morris, chairman of the home affairs select committee, which is scrutinising the new laws, said the Terrorism Bill in its current form would probably bring about the closure of many village halls.

Hall trustees would be responsible not only for themselves but for the way in which community groups conduct functions, and for providing them with training.

'We simply cannot have that level of responsibility for other people's conduct.' said Morris. She added that if the bill is enacted, terrorists would achieve their goals by disrupting society without needing to resort to further attacks.

If this is not addressed we risk ripping the heart out of many villages. In Great Broughton, the North Yorkshire village where I grew up, the village hall has been the hub of village life since 1951.

I vividly remember - although it was a bit of a disaster - nervously acting on the stage in a school play, and recall helping my mum set out places for WI lunches. I remember buttering scones in the kitchen, surrounded by women bustling about.

It was where I attended my first disco. I remember walking down the high street and being thrilled to see coloured lights flashing behind the tall, frosted glass windows.

Today that village hall, which has been extended in recent years, remains the centre of community life. It has its own Facebook page, a glance at which reveals various classes taking place including pilates, ballet, tai chi, and choirs, as well as monthly meetings of the parish council, local history society and WI.

The Government needs to do everything in its power to keep these important buildings open and buzzing.