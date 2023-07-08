The development will create 100 jobs in the city centre - but concerns have been raised over whether it is the right area for a bar serving alcohol.

The Hard Rock Cafe will move into the ground floor of the Grade II listed building in Coney Street, while a 64-key aparthotel will occupy the space above.

The development, which was given the go-ahead by City of York Council planning committee on Thursday, will include a restaurant, shop, bar and coffee shop.

Matthew Mortonson, planning agent in support of the application, said: “At the heart of these proposals is the redevelopment of this important city centre unit which will bring a great number of benefits to York.”

He said it “will contribute positively to the city centre economy, helping to promote and enhance the day-time and night-time economies” adding that around 100 full and part-time jobs will be created once the site is operational.

“The proposals will also complement other destinations in the city supporting the wider city centre economy, boosting the tourism industry as a result,” he added.

However, Honorary Alderman Brian Watson said: “The use of the development and aparthotel is not such a brilliant idea being right in the centre in what has become a drinking and eating area.”

He added: “It should be noted that the area around the proposal is synonymous with the night-time economy and as such there are high levels of alcohol and anti-social behaviour.

“This is not an anti-enjoyment proposal but a plea to have a city centre that everyone can enjoy.”

Image from Planning documents

Concerns were raised over some rooms of the aparthotel being windowless, which might cause people difficulty in escaping a fire.

But a planning officer said occupiers would be made aware at the time of booking that the room would be windowless and that evacuation and escape routes “would be covered by building regulation".

The Hard Rock Cafe opening hours will be as follows:

Restaurant:

Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10.30pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am-11pm

Shop:

Sunday-Thursday: 9am-11pm

Friday and Saturday: 9am-12am

Bar:

Sunday-Thursday: 11am-11pm

Friday and Saturday: 11am-1am

Coffee Shop:

9am-5pm each day

The proposals were approved with one councillor voting against.

Coney Street is already the subject of major redevelopment proposals, with York-based developer the Helmsley Group also seeking to redevelop the river frontage as part of its Coney Street Riverside scheme, plans of which have already being submitted.

York-based North Star announced its proposals for the Hard Rock Café last May, finally submitting its plans in January, revising them in April and June. Currently, the applicant is listed as Harrowells, but this is essentially the same people as North Star.