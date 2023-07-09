That was the question we asked readers when we uncovered this photo in the city council's archives.

It shows the bike and car showroom half a century ago in 1973 in Blossom Street.

The photo shows the Shearsmiths showroom with Fiat showrooms at either side.

And the photo comes from 50 years ago - yet many readers still have crystal clear memories of this special place.

Trevor Jackson remembers the business fondly. He said: "Peter Shearsmith ran the family business and it was the place from the 40s and 50s selling British motorcycles but by the 1970s with the Japanese invasion and Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha brands all opening their own dealerships they started to struggle a bit and he branched out to sell Fiat Cars as well as motorbikes.

"Peter was a very popular man for many years, running the Rac Acu motorcycle/scooter training scheme with volunteers teaching hundreds of people to ride safely.

"He also quietly organised the collection of toys and gifts at Christmas from business contacts which with the Police he distributed to local chidren's homes and families hit by poverty. A true York gent."

Many readers bought bikes from the shop.

Paul Butler said he bought his Honda bikes from there; Joanne King got her first moped from there in 1982; Linda Denton got her first motorbike from Shearsmiths too.

Ian Ramsden recalled: "I bought my first Honda 50 from Shearsmiths in 1967 for 50 quid. Prior to that in the late 50s they had a wonderful toy train department upstairs with layouts."

Rob Snowden said: "I did buy bits and pieces for my motorbikes there. Sadly missed."

What do you remember about Shearsmiths? Share your memories and photos in our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories. Find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/