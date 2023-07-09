Monk Fryston CE Primary School near Selby has been awarded a coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag once again.

The Eco-Schools Green Flag is an international accreditation that recognises efforts to raise environmental awareness amongst young people, whilst taking action to make their school more sustainable. Children at Monk Fryston CE are proud to have retained the Eco Schools Green Flag accreditation, this time with merit.

A team of ‘Eco Warriors’ representing classes throughout the school completed work to achieve the Green Flag. They had to conduct an environmental audit, create actions to promote environmental awareness, and evaluate the impact that these have had upon the school and its community. Their application for the award was then assessed independently to evaluate whether it had met the standards set by Eco Schools.

The feedback provided by independent assessors noted: “Your Action Plan shows that your Eco-Committee have carefully considered how they can involve their entire school in their planned Eco-Schools’ activities to achieve maximum impacts and raise awareness amongst their school community…. Congratulations to everyone for the great work you have managed to do, earning your Green Flag with Merit in style. You should all be very proud of your work and the application you have submitted!”

During the year, the Eco Warriors identified ways to reduce carbon emissions, save water, reduce litter, and inform about marine environmental issues. They worked with community partners including Monk Fryston Parish Council and the Monk Fryston & Hillam Community Energy Partnership to improve environmental aspects beyond the school gates. This included a litter pick throughout the village that removed 25 sacks of rubbish.

Executive head Rick Weights, said: “I am extremely proud of this achievement. Our children tell us that environmental education is very important to them because their generation appreciates their responsibility as custodians of our planet. I am delighted that the award recognises the positive steps that they have taken to enact change both in our school and our wider community.”

Rick Weights (Image: Monk Fryston CE School)

The Eco-Schools programme was established in 1994 and is now delivered in more than 70 countries across the globe. The programme prompts young people to explore a variety of environmental issues, including climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. Pupils are then empowered to plan and deliver environmental actions in their school, local community, and beyond.

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: “The Eco-Schools Green Flag award is an internationally recognised symbol of high environmental standards. The pupils and school staff that earn the award deserve immense credit for their hard work, determination, and creativity. Their passion for protecting our planet is an inspiration to us all.”