The northbound carriageway on the A1(M) has closed between junctions 46 and 48 with emergency services on the scene.

National Highways say the crash happened shortly before 2.40pm and there are around 30 minutes of delays on the approach to junction 46.

They say “trapped traffic” between junctions 47 and 48 is now being released.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “A diversion route is in place advising drivers to leave the A1(M) at J46 and take the first exit onto the B6164.

“Follow the B6164 to the roundabout with A168 and take the third exit onto the A168. Continue on the A168 for approximately 10 miles to the A1(M) junction J48 and re-join the A1(M) northbound.”