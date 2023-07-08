York Rotary Club will be staging the popular event along a stretch of the Ouse tomorrow (Sunday), which will be watched by hundreds, if not thousands, of supporters.

The Dragon Boat Challenge is a major fundraiser for York Rotary, with this year’s annual event their 21st.

Brian Jocelyne, the leader of York Rotary’s organising team says a “very, very good” day of dragon boat racing is in store.

He told the Press: "We have 36 boats and teams taking part, which is a full complement. We have 12 new teams which is nice. They are already doing well with their fundraising, they have already raised £74,000. At this stage it is certainly more than this time last year."

Brian added the teams still have several weeks to collect more money, which was all looking positive.

He continued last night (Friday): “They are all getting prepared. It’s looking really good. The weather forecast looks decent. We hope it won’t be as hot as it was today (Friday).

“We did an inspection of the river. Yes, it’s a little bit low but it’s good to race. Everything is ready.”

The racing starts at 10am and runs until 3.30pm.

There is then a Grand Final at around 4pm, with the fastest six teams taking part.

The prizegiving of trophies will be around 4.30pm, Brian added.

As always, the best views are likely to be from Lendal Bridge.

Along both sides of the river, charities and other good causes are expected to be having a range of stalls.

Further details can be found at: https://www.yorkrotary.co.uk/dragon-boat-challenge