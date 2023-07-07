The Met Office yellow warning runs from 9am tomorrow (Saturday, July 8) until midnight.

It says the storms and heavy showers could lead to rapid flooding of homes and businesses.

It says fast flowing and deep floodwater is possible, causing a potential danger to life.

Lightning could damage buildings and motorists could face difficult driving conditions because of flooding and spray.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued

BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says the thunderstorms are most likely in York between 2pm and 9pm.

The storms come after one of the warmest days of the summer so far, with 25C recorded at Bramham, near Wetherby, by 1pm today (Friday, July 7).

Next week is set to see showery and cooler weather as low pressure dominates the UK.