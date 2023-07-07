A THUNDERSTORM warning has been issued for York and North Yorkshire, with forecasters saying the storms could put lives at risk.
The Met Office yellow warning runs from 9am tomorrow (Saturday, July 8) until midnight.
It says the storms and heavy showers could lead to rapid flooding of homes and businesses.
It says fast flowing and deep floodwater is possible, causing a potential danger to life.
Lightning could damage buildings and motorists could face difficult driving conditions because of flooding and spray.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says the thunderstorms are most likely in York between 2pm and 9pm.
The storms come after one of the warmest days of the summer so far, with 25C recorded at Bramham, near Wetherby, by 1pm today (Friday, July 7).
Next week is set to see showery and cooler weather as low pressure dominates the UK.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here