More than 120 Year 5 pupils from Knavesmire and Scarcroft Primary Schools, which both belong to the South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT), spent the day at the French Café at fellow-Trust school, Millthorpe School.

Assisted by language teachers and volunteer students from Millthorpe School, the primary children learned key French words and phrases associated with food and drink. In groups, they were then tasked with coming up with a name for their own French Café and designing a stand from which they could sell French snacks and drinks. Parents came along to the event in the afternoon to hear what the children had learned and sample the refreshments, all paid for with French money!

Miss Lupton, Modern Foreign Languages Teacher at Knavesmire Primary School, who organised the event said “It was lovely to see children and staff from three of the Trust schools come together and enjoy a day based around the French language. By the end of the day, the children were conversing in French and engaging in dialogue, posing both as café owners and customers. I’m really proud of how well the pupils engaged throughout the day and the confidence they showed when speaking in French.”

Chief Executive of South Bank Multi Academy Trust, Mark Hassack said: “As a Trust we want to give our children new experiences, empower them to try new things and most importantly, have fun whilst they are learning. Experiences such as the French Café bring learning to life whilst also enhancing the curriculum. A big thank you to all those who made the French Café happen!”

SBMAT will host another French Café at York High School on Friday, July 14 for children and parents from Woodthorpe Primary and Carr Junior Schools.