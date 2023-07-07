The incident happened shortly before 1am on Tuesday, June 20, at the BP filling station on the A171, near Scaling Reservoir.

Police say during the attempted burglary damage was caused to the rear door, security lighting and CCTV cameras.

A previous appeal for witnesses and information was issued but police have re-issued the appeal with CCTV images of masked suspects they believe to have been involved.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email hayley.turner@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.

Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230113081 when passing on information.